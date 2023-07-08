Ranveer Singh gets a birthday gift from Sanjay Leela Bhansali

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Ranveer Singh is now finalized to play the eponymous role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra.

There were whispers after the back-to-back failure of two Ranveer starrers Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus that Bhansali was reconsidering his decision to cast Ranveer in his most ambitious musical drama.

But a source close to the epic filmmaker has completely debunked this rumour. “For SLB, it was always Ranveer and Alia for Baiju Bawra.

Article continues after advertisement

Ranveer was the first choice for the title role in Baiju Bawra after Padmaavat.

People advised Bhansali to cast someone else as he had already done three back-to-back films with Ranveer.

But to Bhansali, it doesn’t matter how many times the actors have worked with him or whether the actor’s films have succeeded or not.

Although Bhansali has signed the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani pair, Ranveer and Alia, he is not holding his breath to see that film do well.

For Bhansali, the casting of Baiju Bawra is not reliant on the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

As Ranveer turned a year older, it was finally confirmed that Ranveer will do his fourth film with Bhansali.