Ranveer Singh credits Nawazuddin Siddiqui for shaping his acting at IFFI 2025

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The atmosphere at IFFI 2025 peaked when Ranveer Singh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui arrived for their respective film events, immediately drawing attention.

Both actors participated in special interactions at the festival, giving audiences a rare chance to see two of Indian cinema’s finest performers engage together.

Ranveer Singh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui brought their charm to the evening, connecting warmly with fans, media, and festival attendees.

Article continues after advertisement

While speaking about his upcoming film Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh delivered one of the most talked about moments of the day. Staying true to his spontaneous and lively persona, he stepped onto the stage and said, “There is a stage, there is a mic… we should do something, Jai Bhai.” to sing a song.

The crowd cheered instantly as a light hearted banter began between him and Nawazuddin. Ranveer looked at him and joked, “Nawaz Bhai, you are not clapping. You did not like my singing? Two thumbs up. You are partial to me because I know you love me extra.”

Amid the fun mood, Ranveer surprised everyone by revealing a personal memory, saying, “You know, Nawaz ji trained me as an actor… back in the day, but a story for another day.”

The comment drew immediate reactions from the audience, creating a warm and memorable moment that highlighted the mutual respect between the two artists.

Ranveer Singh is preparing for the release of Dhurandhar, promising another compelling performance, while Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next appear in Raat Akeli Hai 2.

Their presence at IFFI 2025 left a strong impression, highlighting both their talent and the camaraderie that is a hallmark of Indian cinema.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.