Entertainment

Peter Greene, a character actor in ‘Pulp Fiction,’ has died

December 14, 2025 10:28 am

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Peter Greene, a character actor best known for his role as the iconic villain Zed in “Pulp Fiction,” has died. He was 60.

He died in his home in New York City, his manager Gregg Edwards confirmed on Friday. His cause of death was not immediately released.

“He was just a terrific guy,” said Edwards. “Arguably one of the greatest character actors on the planet; Has worked with everybody.”

Article continues after advertisement

Born in Montclair, New Jersey, Greene landed some of his first leading roles in “Laws of Gravity” in 1992 and “Clean, Shaven” in 1993, according to IMDb.

In 1994, he played the memorable villain in Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction.” That same year, he played another leading villain opposite Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz in “The Mask.”

Greene was working on two projects when he died, including a documentary about the federal government’s withdrawal of funding from the US Agency for International Development, according to Edwards.

“We’ve been friends for over a decade,” said Edwards. “Just the nicest man.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Tropical disturbance to bring heavy rain

HR Awards spotlight innovation and growth

Police vow to keep safety and ethics first

Miss Fiji champions families and youth

Fiji crafting gets a new voice

Teachers urged to rethink classroom teaching

HR Leader takes top gold award

Miss Fiji title goes to Dr. Ravuisiro

Heavy rain trigger flash flood alert

High alert issued ahead of Tropical Disturbance

Rewa welcomes back revered chief

Sabrina Carpenter calls White House video using her song

Maria Kalesnikava, freed after more than 5 years

Pamela Anderson opens up about being with Liam Neeson

Engine failure forces United Airlines flight to return to DC-area airport

Kelly Osbourne has a NSFW response

Ales Bialiatski, who won Nobel prize while behind bars, is freed from prison

Evans reflects on Drua journey as he bids farewell

At least two killed, eight injured in Brown University shooting

Silktails Analyst optimistic ahead of new season

England's 2023 fightback a useful Ashes reminder for Australia's Green

Director convicted of scamming $11M from Netflix

Thailand vows to keep fighting Cambodia after Trump ceasefire claim

Timothée Chalamet won’t confirm or deny rumors

Peter Greene, a character actor in ‘Pulp Fiction,’ has died

Two US soldiers and an interpreter killed in suspected Islamic State attack

Thousands march in Hungary in protest over child abuse scandal

Dick Van Dyke is turning 100

Junior Bati step into 7s challenge

Lolaivalu fires Northpole into NCC grand final

Australia's Khawaja fit for third Ashes test

Senior US Democrats urge release of Venezuela boat strike video

North Korean leader hails troops returning from Russia mission

50 Cent mercilessly trolled Diddy

Maisamoa named in Mike Friday Select 7s Squad

Bula FC secures experienced midfielder

Si Woo Kim turns down LIV Golf offer

Value-based programs seen as lifeline for youth

Angry extraterrestrials and ping-pong champions

US admiral leading US troops in Latin America steps down

Tebara Festival kicks off

Sugar giant powers Ra’s rural economy

‘Euphoria’ creator Sam Levinson teases social media addiction

Trump says Thailand and Cambodia agree to 'cease all shooting'

Jason Bateman makes a rare comment about his sister

US lifts sanctions on Brazil judge targeted by Trump

Argentine golden retrievers chase world record

UNESCO recognition fuels Italy's culinary pride

EU vote on Mercosur trade deal set for next week

Tobau earns Tuwai’s nod as Captain’s Pick for 2026 Mike Friday Select 7s

Fiji eyes multi-sector growth and innovation

FDB opens home loans to non-salaried Fijians

Kaiviti Silktails unveil logo for a bold new era

Hazlewood not done with test cricket despite Ashes disappointment

New board set to regulate all engineers

Bulitavu elected UNEA Vice-President

Prada to launch $930 ‘Made in India’ sandals

Vio Island get safe haven

King Charles says his treatment for cancer can be reduced

Barcelona brand gives migrant hawkers a legal foothold in fashion

Joint Saudi-Emirate delegation in Aden for talks

Architects of AI named Time's 'Person of the Year'

US briefly withheld some intelligence from Israel during Biden era

Lagos' first Street Art festival celebrates the city's vibrancy

Cuba on edge as US seizure of oil tanker puts supply at risk

Hundreds of storks found dead near Madrid amid wider bird flu surge

RFMF Act update targets emerging security challenges

Flying Fijians set sights on 2026 after breakthrough year

New Ministry of Men gets church backing

Bula Bay from Tauranga back for Coral Coast 7s

Nayacakalou’s rapid rise in badminton

FDB home loan demand soars

Students take flight in global AI hackathon

Royals finalizing extension with 3B Maikel Garcia

Naidu to lead KPMG Fiji

Shah Rukh Khan to meet Lionel Messi in Kolkata

Thai PM moves to dissolve parliament, setting stage for elections

Director convicted of scamming $11M from Netflix and going on lavish spending spree

Malolo raises serious questions over finals gate takings

Cost-cutting may create more ‘Avatar’ films after 'Fire and Ash'

High Court to deliver judgment in COI judicial review case in Jan

Police Commissioner urges patience over Viber chat allegations

Fiji Blue after historic three-peat at Coral Coast 7s

Brothers detained in Thailand after nightclub fire kills 25 in Goa

Rabuka pushes leadership at Lautoka Police opening

Rabo signs for Bula FC

Fijians to earn money from collecting bottles and cans

Flash flood alert remains in force for all of Fiji

$6million ShopPlus store opens in Rakiraki

Friends United falls to 4R FC in Club Championship

Salah named in Egypt squad for Africa Cup of Nations

India's Modi holds third call with Trump since tariff hike

Beyoncé, Venus Williams, Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour will co-chair next Met Gala

Fiji ups biosecurity defenses with advanced X-ray tech

Historic justice reform in Fiji with Wailoaloa commitment

Oscars recognize casting for the first time

$15K raised for Lifeline Fiji in IHG Hotel’s Movember drive

Bangladesh president, feeling 'humiliated', wants to step down halfway through term

First climate migrants arrive in Australia from sinking Tuvalu in South Pacific

Malimali inquiry challenge cites natural justice breach

Mexico threatens eight years of jail in crackdown on vape sales

Historical appointment for Tawake  

Maika Dau becomes Fiji’s youngest professional footballer

Youths encouraged to step out of comfort zones

Sangam Nursing graduates 14 new midwives

Miss Pacific Island inspires rising women referees

Female graduates lead way in male-dominated trade

Eurovision champion Nemo returns the winner’s trophy to protest Israel’s inclusion

Fiji launched national Assistive technology hub

World Cup ticket prices 'monumental betrayal' say fans' group

Snoop Dogg named US 'honorary coach' for Winter Olympics

Two juveniles charged with alleged sacrilege case

Heavy rains trigger widespread flooding, evacuations in Pacific Northwest

Kiran urges young leaders to push for gender parity in politics

Disney to invest $1 billion in OpenAI, license characters for Sora video tool

Portugal general strike stalls transport, closes schools in labour reform protest

UN recognizes compas, a Haitian music and dance genre

Prasad's stay application transferred to Justice Bull's court

Over 250 illegal vapes seized in Namaka raid

New research reveals low trust in official information sources

First father-son duo gets Hall of Fame’s Frick Award

Torrential rain flooded Gaza tents and a baby died of exposure, medics say

Sony MAX announces World TV Premiere of Saiyaara on December 20

Bulgarian government resigns after weeks of street protests

US plans more seizures of Venezuelan oil tankers after first interception

‘Inappropriate’ use of real name chopped in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

New loan products to boost homes and businesses

PM calls for daily commitment to ending violence

Fiji’s rise to tier-one rugby puts fresh spotlight on referees

Tudravu urges caution as probe into alleged Viber leak deepens

Educations remains a priority for Shankar

Aussie Select back for Coral Coast 7s

Bus donated to aid children’s heart care

Savea named New Zealand's best for third time

Graduation glory meets pageant dreams

Reverend says our community is sick

Harry Grant wins 2025 rugby league Golden Boot

Fiji pushes for faster global action

$2M Belt and Road partnership boosts Fiji’s dengue response

Ra growers receive farming tools

US seizes Venezuelan oil tanker amid sanctions crackdown

Jeff Garcia, voice of Sheen on Jimmy Neutron, dies at 50

Byrne hails Rawaqa as key piece in structure

Priority works begin to stabilise CWM hospital

Idle youths vulnerable as church leaders urge national action

Waisilagi commits to long-term dream

Heavy rain to continue as TD03F strengthens near Vanuatu

Graduation glory meets pageant dreams

NaVualiku grants to boost tourism in the North

WAF urges Fijians to store water

Combine Brothers overcomes Friends United in NCC play-offs

Laqere vendors push through challenges

Thailand and Cambodia keep fighting across contested border ahead of expected Trump calls

Sharon Osbourne recalls Ozzy's final moments before death

Kylie Cantrall joins Masked Singer as first revealed contestant

City move to fourth after 2-1 victory over Real Madrid

RBF approves new insurance broker

FEO endorses civic awareness campaign

Machado arrives in Oslo after missing Nobel ceremony

Holmes on Homes electrician Frank Cozzolino dies at 56

Waqanika charged with publicly opposing SODELPA

Ukrainian sea drones disable sanctioned Russian oil tanker in Black Sea

Six Flags Magic Mountain plans to demolish two kids rides

Rawaqa appointed assistant forward and national coach

Two million dollar boost for vector disease control

Civic education drive launched for first local elections in 20-years

New land titles bring security and fresh start for Nadi settlement

Retailers under fire as inspections uncovers serious breaches

Tuvalu youths break new ground at Nadi Junior Rugby Festival

Arsenal maintain perfect Champions League record

Fiji aligns green finance with COP30 goals

Man City fight back to beat Real Madrid

New Wastewater Monitoring Program to track drug use

US farmers say Trump's $12 billion aid package won't cover losses

Waqanika charged by FICAC

Hostin criticizes Trump for remarks on Haiti and African nations

FMIB eyes upgrade to meet Australian standards

Sawanikula Village plans new secondary school

Air India admits compliance culture needs overhaul after flying Airbus without permit

Cheryl Hines discusses relationship with Larry David after Curb ends

Champions League: Man City downs Real Madrid as Arsenal, Juventus record victories

Iceland becomes fifth country to boycott Eurovision

Thailand-Cambodia fighting rages on as Trump signals intent to intervene

CCTV footage helps police nab burglary suspect

MoH steps up as measles cases rise in the region

Canada lists four extremist, insurgent groups as foreign terrorist entities

Two Ba men arrested after alleged discovery of explosives

Fiji and NZ begin talks to review double taxation agreement

Letterman joins Kimmel to discuss Trump criticism on late-night TV

The Summer I Turned Pretty finale draws 70m viewers

Byrne welcomes fresh RWC match-ups

Rutten impressed with Fijian talent

Russians and Belarusians cleared for Winter Olympics

New passenger screening systems implemented

Local Government Elections set for 2026, Minister confirms

TRC focusses on healing not guilt

Barrett warns Pacific facing rising transnational crime threat

Europe leaders and Trump discuss Ukraine peace efforts

Bulitavu urges action as Pacific faces rising climate pressures

Police crackdown on sacrilege, target buyers of stolen goods