Oscar nominations 2025: full list of nominees

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced nominations for the 97th Oscars.

Winners will be announced at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood on March 2.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences postponed nominations twice due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

The following is a full list of nominees.

BEST PICTURE

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“I’m Still Here”

“Nickel Boys”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

BEST ACTOR

Adrien Brody,“The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet,“A Complete Unknown”

Colman Domingo,“Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes,“Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo,“Wicked”

Karla Sofia Gascon, “Emilia Perez”

Mikey Madison,“Anora”

Demi Moore,“The Substance”

Fernanda Torres,“I’m Still Here”

BEST DIRECTOR

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Brady Corbet “The Brutalist”

James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown”

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña,“Emilia Pérez”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nickel Boys”

“Sing Sing”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Real Pain”

“September 5”

“The Substance”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

“Beautiful Men”

“In the Shadow of the Cypress”

“Magic Candies”

“Wander to Wonder”

“Yuck!”

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

“I’m Still Here,” Brazil

“The Girl with the Needle,” Denmark

“Emilia Pérez,” France

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig,” Germany

“Flow,” Latvia

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Black Box Diaries”

“No Other Land”

“Porcelain War”

“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”

“Sugarcane”

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

“Death by Numbers”

“I Am Ready, Warden”

“Incident”

“Instruments of a Beating Heart”

“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez”

“The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight”

“Like a Bird” from “Sing Sing”

“Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez”

“Never Too Late” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”

BEST SOUND

“A Complete Unknown”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Perez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked”

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

“A Lien”

“Anuja”

“I’m Not a Robot”

“The Last Ranger”

“The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“The Brutalist”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Maria”

“Nosferatu”

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“A Different Man”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nosferatu”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Gladiator II”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Alien: Romulus”

“Better Man”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Wicked”

BEST FILM EDITING

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”