"Oppenheimer" leads Oscars contenders with 13 nominations

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

As expected, “Oppenheimer” had a strong showing when the 96th Academy Awards nominees were revealed last month.

The Christopher Nolan film leads Oscar contenders with 13 nominations.

The fantasy film “Poor Things,” starring Emma Stone, followed with 11, while the Martin Scorsese drama “Killers of the Flower Moon” got 10 nominations.

The summer blockbuster “Barbie” earned eight nominations.

Here are the nominees in three key categories, and check out the full list of nominees here.

Best picture:

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best actor in a leading role:

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Best actress in a leading role:

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”