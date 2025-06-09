'One Battle After Another' leads Hollywood's Golden Globe nominations

[Source: Reuters]

Dark comedy “One Battle After Another” racked up a leading nine Golden Globe nominations on Monday, positioning the Leonardo DiCaprio thriller as an early favorite on Hollywood’s road to the Academy Awards.

The movie directed by Paul Thomas Anderson stars DiCaprio as a washed-up revolutionary who springs into action when his daughter’s life is in danger.

The Warner Bros (WBD.O), opens new tab film will compete in the best movie musical or comedy category against “Marty Supreme” and “Bugonia,” among others.

Norwegian family drama “Sentimental Value” claimed eight nominations, just ahead of supernatural horror film “Sinners” with seven. Both were nominated for the movie drama prize alongside Guillermo del Toro’s take on “Frankenstein” and “Hamnet,” a story about the family of William Shakespeare.

“‘Frankenstein’ is a film I have been wanting to make for as long as I can remember, and to have it embraced in this way means so much to me,” del Toro said in a statement.

Acting nominees included DiCaprio and “One Battle” co-stars Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn, Chase Infiniti and Teyana Taylor, who said the nominations left her “speechless and teary-eyed.”

George Clooney and Adam Sandler received nods for “Jay Kelly,” as did Dwayne Johnson for “The Smashing Machine” and Jessie Buckley for “Hamnet.”

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo earned nominations for their roles in “Wicked: For Good,” though the second part of Universal Pictures’

“The Wizard of Oz” prequel failed to make it into the musical or comedy field.

The Globes are among first Hollywood accolades to be handed out before the film industry’s top honors, the Oscars, in March. The Globes telecast is scheduled for Jan. 11.

Voters for the Globes are entertainment journalists from around the world. Their choices this year reflected their affection for films made outside of Hollywood, said Debra Birnbaum, editor of awards website Gold Derby.

Beyond “Sentimental Value,” they nominated revenge thriller “It Was Just an Accident” from Iranian director Jafar Panahi and Brazilian drama “The Secret Agent.”

