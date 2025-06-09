Olivia Dean crowned new UK queen of pop as Brit Awards hit the north

[Source: BBC]

Olivia Dean was crowned as the UK’s new queen of pop, winning four awards as the Brits swapped London for Manchester for the first time in its nearly 50-year history.

Dean beat the likes of breakthrough act winner Lola Young, best rap act Dave and best rock act Sam Fender in the hotly contested category for best British artist.

She also won best album for her transatlantic hit, The Art of Loving, as well as song of the year for her current number one collaboration with Fender, Rein Me In.

“This album is just about love and loving each other in a world that feels loveless,” said the star holding back tears of joy.

“I don’t know if I ever really thought I’d get one [a Brit award], but I did!” she declared after jumping for joy on an earlier visit to the winner’s podium.

The 26-year-old Londoner, who also won best pop act, performed an elegant rendition of her song Man I Need during the event, which also saw performances from Harry Styles, best group winners Wolf Alice, pop star Raye and Alex Warren – who was joined on piano by a velveted James Blunt.

Robbie Williams closed the show with a full-throated tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, alongside some of the late star’s former bandmates.

