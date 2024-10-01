Oasis announce US tour dates

[Source: CNN News]

To borrow from one of their song titles, Oasis has decided to “Acquiesce” to their North American fans who want to get in on their reunion tour.

The British rock band has announced an expansion of their 2025 tour, which now includes dates in the US.

According to their official site, the North American leg of the tour will kick off August 24 at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Ontario, before traveling to Chicago, Illinois, East Rutherford, New Jersey, Los Angeles, California and Mexico City, Mexico.

The statement also explains that this was being done to “hopefully avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the UK and Ireland experienced recently.”

Excitement over Oasis reuniting 15 years after brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher parted ways saw concertgoers scrambling for tickets and the result was a bit of a mess.

Things were so bad that the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an investigation into Ticketmaster over a possible “breach of consumer protection law.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Ticketmaster for comment.

Presale registration for the North American tour is currently available on Oasis’ website until Tuesday at 8 a.m ET, while the general ticket sale will begin at noon Friday local time.

The band plans to also tour outside of Europe and North America.