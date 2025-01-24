Nominations for the 2025 BRIT Awards

[Source: Reuters]

Singer Charli XCX led nominations for the BRIT Awards, Britain’s pop music honours, with five nods.

Below is a list of the nominees for this year’s awards, which will be handed out at a London ceremony on March 1.

MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Article continues after advertisement

– Charli XCX, “Brat”

– The Cure, “Songs Of A Lost World”

– Dua Lipa, “Radical Optimism”

– Ezra Collective, “Dance, No One’s Watching”

– The Last Dinner Party, “Prelude to Ecstasy”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

– Beabadoobee

– Central Cee

– Charli XCX

– Dua Lipa

– Fred again..

– Jamie xx

– Michael Kiwanuka

– Nia Archives

– Rachel Chinouriri

– Sam Fender

SONG OF THE YEAR

– Artemas, “i like the way you kiss me”

– The Beatles, “Now And Then”

– BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose), “Kisses”

– Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby), “BAND4BAND”

– Charli XCX, “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

– Chase & Status / Stormzy, “Backbone”

– Coldplay, “feelslikeimfallinginlove”

– Dua Lipa, “Training Season”

– Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental), “Alibi”

– Jade, “Angel Of My Dreams”

– Jordan Adetunji, “Kehlani”

– KSI (feat. Trippie Redd), “Thick Of It”

– Myles Smith, “Stargazing”

– Sam Ryder, “You’re Christmas To Me”

– Sonny Fodera / Jazzy / D.O.D, “Somedays”

GROUP OF THE YEAR

– Bring Me The Horizon

– Coldplay

– The Cure

– Ezra Collective

– The Last Dinner Party

BEST NEW ARTIST

– English Teacher

– Ezra Collective

– The Last Dinner Party

– Myles Smith

– Rachel Chinouriri

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

– Adrianne Lenker

– Asake

– Benson Boone

– Beyonce

– Billie Eilish

– Chappell Roan

– Kendrick Lamar

– Sabrina Carpenter

– Taylor Swift

– Tyler, The Creator

INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

– Amyl and The Sniffers

– Confidence Man

– Fontaines D.C.

– Future & Metro Boomin

– Linkin Park

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

– Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”

– Beyonce, “Texas Hold ‘Em”

– Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”

– Chappell Roan, “Good Luck, Babe!”

– Djo, “End of Beginning”

– Eminem, “Houdini”

– Hozier, “Too Sweet”

– Jack Harlow, “Lovin On Me”

– Noah Kahan, “Stick Season”

– Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen), “I Had Some Help”

– Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”

– Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

– Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone), “Fortnight”

– Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”

– Tommy Richman, “Million Dollar Baby”

ALTERNATIVE / ROCK ACT

– Beabadoobee

– The Cure

– Ezra Collective

– The Last Dinner Party

– Sam Fender

HIP HOP / GRIME / RAP ACT

– Central Cee

– Dave

– Ghetts

– Little Simz

– Stormzy

DANCE ACT

– Becky Hill

– Charli XCX

– Chase & Status

– Fred again..

– Nia Archives

POP ACT

– Charli XCX

– Dua Lipa

– Jade

– Lola Young

– Myles Smith

R&B ACT

– Cleo Sol

– FLO

– Jorja Smith

– Michael Kiwanuka

– Raye

BRITs RISING STAR

– Myles Smith