Nominations for the 2025 BRIT Awards

[Source: Reuters]
Singer Charli XCX led nominations for the BRIT Awards, Britain’s pop music honours, with five nods.
Below is a list of the nominees for this year’s awards, which will be handed out at a London ceremony on March 1.
MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR
– Charli XCX, “Brat”
– The Cure, “Songs Of A Lost World”
– Dua Lipa, “Radical Optimism”
– Ezra Collective, “Dance, No One’s Watching”
– The Last Dinner Party, “Prelude to Ecstasy”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
– Beabadoobee
– Central Cee
– Charli XCX
– Dua Lipa
– Fred again..
– Jamie xx
– Michael Kiwanuka
– Nia Archives
– Rachel Chinouriri
– Sam Fender
SONG OF THE YEAR
– Artemas, “i like the way you kiss me”
– The Beatles, “Now And Then”
– BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose), “Kisses”
– Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby), “BAND4BAND”
– Charli XCX, “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
– Chase & Status / Stormzy, “Backbone”
– Coldplay, “feelslikeimfallinginlove”
– Dua Lipa, “Training Season”
– Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental), “Alibi”
– Jade, “Angel Of My Dreams”
– Jordan Adetunji, “Kehlani”
– KSI (feat. Trippie Redd), “Thick Of It”
– Myles Smith, “Stargazing”
– Sam Ryder, “You’re Christmas To Me”
– Sonny Fodera / Jazzy / D.O.D, “Somedays”
GROUP OF THE YEAR
– Bring Me The Horizon
– Coldplay
– The Cure
– Ezra Collective
– The Last Dinner Party
BEST NEW ARTIST
– English Teacher
– Ezra Collective
– The Last Dinner Party
– Myles Smith
– Rachel Chinouriri
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
– Adrianne Lenker
– Asake
– Benson Boone
– Beyonce
– Billie Eilish
– Chappell Roan
– Kendrick Lamar
– Sabrina Carpenter
– Taylor Swift
– Tyler, The Creator
INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
– Amyl and The Sniffers
– Confidence Man
– Fontaines D.C.
– Future & Metro Boomin
– Linkin Park
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
– Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
– Beyonce, “Texas Hold ‘Em”
– Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”
– Chappell Roan, “Good Luck, Babe!”
– Djo, “End of Beginning”
– Eminem, “Houdini”
– Hozier, “Too Sweet”
– Jack Harlow, “Lovin On Me”
– Noah Kahan, “Stick Season”
– Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen), “I Had Some Help”
– Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”
– Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
– Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone), “Fortnight”
– Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”
– Tommy Richman, “Million Dollar Baby”
ALTERNATIVE / ROCK ACT
– Beabadoobee
– The Cure
– Ezra Collective
– The Last Dinner Party
– Sam Fender
HIP HOP / GRIME / RAP ACT
– Central Cee
– Dave
– Ghetts
– Little Simz
– Stormzy
DANCE ACT
– Becky Hill
– Charli XCX
– Chase & Status
– Fred again..
– Nia Archives
POP ACT
– Charli XCX
– Dua Lipa
– Jade
– Lola Young
– Myles Smith
R&B ACT
– Cleo Sol
– FLO
– Jorja Smith
– Michael Kiwanuka
– Raye
BRITs RISING STAR
– Myles Smith