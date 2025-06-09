No Entry 2 aiming for Christmas 2026 release, all three male leads to play double roles

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The long-awaited sequel to Anees Bazmee’s 2005 comedy hit No Entry is finally gaining momentum.

Titled No Entry 2, the film is reportedly eyeing a Christmas 2026 release, as per entertainment journalist Rahul Raut of PeepingMoon.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Raut revealed key details about the much-talked-about project: “#NoEntry2 IS EYEING CHRISTMAS 2026 RELEASE… #VarunDhawan and #ArjunKapoor headline this film while the search is still on for the third hero after #DiljitDosanjh stepped away due to date issues…

All three male leads will play double roles in this @BazmeeAnees directorial!”

