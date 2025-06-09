Jess Glynne song tops TikTok UK list for 2024

source: BBC / Website

Ready for this? Jess Glynne’s Hold My Hand has been named as the UK’s TikTok song of the year thanks to the viral ‘nothing beats a Jet2holiday’ trend.

The 2015 hit has become associated with adverts for the holiday company over the years, but it gained a new life when TikTok users began using the audio to make a joke out of their holiday fails, travelling chaos and mishaps.

After claiming the title of TikTok’s UK and global song of the summer earlier this year, the track has gone on to soundtrack about 6.6 million videos on the platform, according to TikTok.

The British singer originally released the song more than a decade ago and it became her first single to top the charts.

