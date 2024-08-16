Nana Patekar, Mehul Kumar reunite for Tirangaa

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

In the last 10 days, the 1993 film Tirangaa has come into the spotlight after there were reports that Akshay Kumar would be seen in its remake.

As per reports, Narendra Hirawat of NH Studioz, who has the rights to Tirangaa, has signed the actor for the remake. The report further stated that the producer won’t be able to name the film Tirangaa as the rights to the title rests with the 1993 film’s producer-director, Mehul Kumar. Narendra Hirawat clarified on this news.

Tirangaa will be the fourth collaboration between Mehul Kumar and Nana Patekar. Their previous projects include much-loved films like Tirangaa (1993), Krantiveer (1994) and Kohram (1999).

Tirangaa, which was released on January 29, 1993, also starred Raaj Kumar and remains a beloved classic on television and digital. Since it arrived on satellite, it has been a regular on TV channels every Independence Day and Republic Day.

Coming back to the new Tirangaa, the details about the cast and crew will be announced soon.

While giving clarification, Narendra Hirawat told Times Now that contrary to reports, he has the title rights to Tirangaa as well. He further said that it was his lead actor Akshay Kumar who wanted the film’s title to be Tirangaa.