Muster Dogs star Frank Finger features on Portrait Artist of the Year

source: abc / website

An unbreakable bond first captured on our television screens has now come to life in art form.

Central Queensland grazier Frank Finger and his champion kelpie working dog Annie stole hearts during the first season of ABC TV’s Muster Dog series.

Now, they’re back in the spotlight in the new ABC series Portrait Artist of the Year.

Article continues after advertisement

“It was all new to me and I thoroughly enjoyed watching the artists doing what they do so well,” Mr Finger said.

The humble third-generation cattle farmer and Muster Dogs TV personality has worn many hats in his lifetime, but never in his wildest dreams did he imagine being the subject of a portrait.

He said the experience was surreal.

“[Annie] enjoyed the whole trip, especially the high-rise hotel we were staying in,” he said.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.