Toosii commits to playing football at Syracuse University

Source: AP News

Rap artist Toosii is taking time off from his multi-platinum music career by going forward with his dream to pursue football after saying he has committed to Syracuse University.

The 25-year-old made the announcement in a message posted Monday on social media, and a person with knowledge of the decision confirmed Toosii’s commitment to The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because Syracuse has not released that information.

It’s unclear whether Toosii has been offered a scholarship, or will join the team as a walk-on.

“COMMITTED. For every kid who ever had a dream, make it reality,” Toosii wrote, before indicating he received interest from Syracuse coach Fran Brown. “When Coach Fran called, I knew it was a sign from God. So with that being said, Cuse I’m coming home.”

Toosii was born Nau’Jour Grainger and grew up in Syracuse before relocating to Raleigh, North Carolina. He played receiver in high school, and began exploring his return to football this summer by making an official visit to Maryland in August.

