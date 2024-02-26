Milan Fashion promotes looks for women for diverse runway

[ Source : AP News ]

London-based designer Feben opened the last day of Milan Fashion Week with a refreshingly diverse runway in every way, both in size and race.

“I think why you are not seeing that around is because you are not seeing a lot of Black women in creative roles,” said the designer, who is originally from Ethiopia and grew up in Sweden.

Her latest collection was sponsored by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana as part of their ongoing program to support young talent.

“Obviously because I want to feel seen, and I think everyone should feel seen no matter what body type or what skin colour they have. And I think it is really important to have more people on board who are from different parts of the world. And I think that makes a huge difference,” Feben said, adding that the fashion world shouldn’t shy away from conversations around such issues. “There is nothing wrong with issues. We just have to find a solution.”

