Mikey Madison to make ‘SNL’ debut

Fresh off of her big Oscar win, “Anora” star Mikey Madison is set to make her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut.

Madison, who won her first-ever Academy Award last month for lead actress for “Anora,” has been tapped to host the March 29 episode, the long-running sketch show announced on Wednesday.

Morgan Wallen will serve as the episode’s musical guest, marking his second appearance on “SNL.”

The show also announced on Wednesday that “A Minecraft Movie” star Jack Black will return to the Studio 8H stage for the fourth time to host the April 5 episode.

Rock legend Elton John along with Brandi Carlile will serve as that episode’s musical guests, appearing together following the release of their collaborative studio album “Who Believes in Angels?” which includes their Oscar-nominated song “Never Too Late.”

As for the April 12 episode, Jon Hamm will take the stage for the fourth time as host ahead of the premiere of his upcoming AppleTV+ series “Your Friends and Neighbors.”

Lizzo will also make her fourth appearance on “SNL” as Hamm’s musical guest.

“SNL” has been celebrating its milestone 50th anniversary all season long, with a robust lineup of hosts and musical guests alongside a starry anniversary special.

In addition to the “SNL50: The Anniversary Special” celebrating 50 years of “SNL” that aired last month, NBC and Peacock have released a series of other documentaries and specials to commemorate five decades of “SNL.”

A live concert special titled “The Homecoming Concert,” along with the behind-the-scenes docuseries “Beyond Saturday Night” and the Questlove-produced music documentary “Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music,” are all available to stream on Peacock.

“SNL” airs Saturdays on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

