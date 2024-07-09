Margot Robbie pregnant with first child

[Source: 1News]

Margot Robbie is pregnant with her first child with husband Tom Ackerley.

The Barbie actor, 34, was photographed with an obvious baby bump while boarding a boat during a holiday to Lake Como with her spouse, also 34, and multiple sources have confirmed the couple are set to be parents.

Photos obtained by DailyMail.com on Sunday showed Robbie displaying her small baby belly in a white crop top.

She and Ackerley met on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française in 2013, and married in 2016 before co-producing a string of film projects through their production company LuckyCap Entertainment.

Robbie’s pregnancy is a massive turnaround from her old views on romance and settling down, with the star once telling People of how she fell for Ackerley: “I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit.

She also told the Daily Telegraph about how making sure to see Ackerley was the secret to keeping their relationship on track.