Lyricist issues a statement against The Kapil Sharma Show team

Kunaal Vermaa [left] and Kapil Sharma [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Kunaal Vermaa, a renowned lyricist, who has written popular songs like ‘Chale Aana’ and ‘Hasi Ban Gaye’, recently shared a statement against the team of The Kapil Sharma Show.

In his statement, he criticized the team for giving out false information about his famous song ‘Tum Hi Aana’ from the Sidharth Malhorta starrer Marjaavaan.

On a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the host Kapil was seen introducing musician AM Turaz with his famous songs which misleadingly included the track ‘Tum Hi Aana’, a song which AM Turaz was in no way associated. This upset lyricist Kunaal Vermaa who issued a statement saying, “A recent incident in where AM Turaz was introduced on a renowned show which is The Kapil Sharma Show as the man behind the lyrics for ‘Tum Hi Aana’. I was taken aback with surprise that a man who is not associated with the song is getting all the credits.”

Article continues after advertisement

He continued, “The entire world sees this show. In India and the Indians all across the world watch this show. I myself am a fan of this show and when my song’s credit was given to someone else I felt bitter hearted. I cannot go out there to millions of people saying that I am the one who wrote this song. Millions, who now believe that ‘Tum Hi Aana’ is written by AM Turaz, is clearly so wrong. When an artist’s very work is being mistaken on a national platform in a live show like this, I can’t express it in words how I have been feeling since a week post watching the episode.”

He further went on to assert, “I do not blame Kapil Sharma at all. He is my favourite host and I believe he is an amazing person in personal as well but the management team or the research/ writers of the show would atleast spare some time and could have done a proper R&D before giving an introduction to the host of the show. Not only that when I approached the management team with this issue the response which I got was ‘we will get back to you we are busy right now’. It has been 2 days since I am waiting for one revert or an apology or a rectification for their mistake which I clearly deserve. I think Kapil Sharma’s management team wouldn’t have even informed Kapil about me approaching with this issue. I don’t think he would be even knowing about it.”

Kunal concluded by adding, “AM Turaz too didn’t take any efforts to rectify this mistake. People go with the flow and unknowingly tend to make mistakes without even being bothered to say sorry or rectify their mistakes and acknowledge an artist’s hard work is very disappointing. He himself is a writer and if this thing would have happened with him or with a renowned music director/ composer I wonder how they would have reacted.”

“I would request AM Turaz and Sony channel and Kapil Sharma’s management team to apologise for their mistake and try not to repeat the same with some other deserving name and rectify their mistake by informing people that I am the one who has written ‘Tum hi Aana’. I hope Turaz bhai, Kapil bhai and Sony TV don’t take this as my anger or agitation but my pain and concern that I have felt towards my work,” he maintained.