Lagos' first Street Art festival celebrates the city's vibrancy

Lagos’ bustling streets have become a canvas for bold murals and vibrant graffiti as the city hosts its first Street Art Festival.

The ‘Legendary Lagos: City of Dreams’ event features 12 artists – nine from Nigeria and three international – painting large-scale works on walls across the city.

Organisers say the goal is to make art accessible to everyone and inspire social change.

“We believe art shouldn’t be confined to galleries and museums,” said Osa Seven, one of the organisers.

“Public art allows people to interact with creativity in their everyday environment. It’s about giving hope and showing what art can do to shape society.”

Lithuanian artist Andrey Adno said his mural, ‘The Pace of Lagos,’ reflects the city’s energy.

Local artist HK Locks focused on themes of unity and migration, depicting Lagos as a melting pot of ethnicities and ambitions.

“Lagos is where people come to chase dreams,” he said. “My piece shows collaboration and the hustle that defines this city.”

