Kim Kardashian buys necklace worn by Princess Diana

[Source: 1News]

Kim Kardashian has bought a necklace once owned by Princess Diana.

The 42-year-old reality star has reportedly purchased the diamond-encrusted amethyst Attallah cross pendant once worn by the late royal – who died in a car crash in 1997 at the age of 36 – for US$197,453 (NZ$306,551) at Sotheby’s annual Royal and Noble auction, PEOPLE has confirmed.

In a statement, Sotheby London’s Head of Jewellery, Kristian Spofforth, said: “This is a bold piece of jewellery by its size, colour, and style which cannot fail to make a vibrant statement, whether it be of faith or fashion — or indeed both.

“We are delighted that this piece has found a new lease of life within the hands of another globally famous name.”