Key moment from the 2025 MTV video music award

MTV’s celebration of the year’s best music videos was full of millennial nostalgia, with Ricky Martin, Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey recognised for their contributions to the industry.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande took home major awards of the night, winning four and two “Moonmen” respectively.

Here were some of the other highlights from the ceremony, including the list of winners and some red carpet looks.

The show opened with Lady Gaga winning the award for Artist of the Year.

Beating megastars like Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny, the singer dedicated the award to her fans and partner.

“You very much deserve a stage to shine on, and I give you all my applause,” she told the VMAs audience.

But the artist couldn’t stay, as she had to race across New York City to perform for her tour.

“I wish I could stay and watch all these amazing performances, but I have to go back to Madison Square Garden,” she said.

Lady Gaga led award nominations with 12 nods for her album Mayhem.

She won four.

“Thank you ‘little monsters’, my fans, for always supporting me and for always supporting the monster in me,” she said.

“And to my partner in all things, Michael, creating this year with you was a beautiful, beautiful dream, and you have been my partner every step of the way. I dedicate this to you, too, my love.”

Later in the show, a live stream showed her performance of the songs Abracadabra and Dead Dance at her concert.

She will take her tour, the Mayhem Ball, to Australia in December.

Gaga’s win prevented the nominated Beyonce or Taylor Swift from emerging as the most honoured artist in VMA history. The pair remain tied at 30 VMAs each.

