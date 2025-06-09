Kelly Rowland and Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith hope their new movie opens the door for more Black rom-coms

[Source: CNN]

As someone who came to fame as a member of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan rap group, it might seem jarring to see Cliff “Method Man” Smith singing in the new romantic comedy “Relationship Goals.”

What’s more, he is seen and heard crooning more than his costar in the film Kelly Rowland, who was one third of the legendary girl group Destiny’s Child, and has had a successful solo career since.

Did Smith ever imagine serenading Rowland in a movie scene instead of the other way around?

“Short answer? Absolutely,” he recently told CNN.

His response caused Rowland to giggle.

In “Relationship Goals,” the pair play exes and TV news producers who end up competing for the same job.

The movie hits on much more than romance.

It covers themes of friendship, faith and the need for balance between a person’s work life and love life, something they both know something about as married parents in real life.

Rowland shares two sons with her husband Tim Weatherspoon, while Smith has three children with his wife Tamika Smith.

“I think that between being a mom, a wife, a friend, time for myself, career, like all of those, it depends on what day it is that something takes precedent over the other,” Rowland said.

“I think that it takes a heck of a person to try to figure all that out, which we’re all trying to do.”

Smith – who over the years has transitioned from his rap career to acting in various film and TV projects including “Power Book II: Ghost” and “Poker Face” – was pragmatic in his view.

“Home is home, business is business and each one needs each other,” he said.

“You can’t pay your bills without doing your business. And if you don’t have any place to sleep, you won’t be ready for work in the morning.”

Their new movie is based on the book “Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex” by Pastor Michael Todd. Smith’s character in the movie reads Todd’s book and tries to convince Rowland’s character that it has caused him to become a different man from the one who cheated on her when they previously dated.

Todd told CNN he hopes that his book’s transition from page to screen helps it reach more people.

“So many people are hurting and so many people are going through really bad times, relationally, and it makes them feel isolated. And I don’t think that that’s how God intended for us to be.”

Author and motivational speaker DeVon Franklin, one of the producers of the film, sees it as invaluable at this time.

