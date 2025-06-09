Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker announce divorce after 11 years

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker are parting ways.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum announced that she’s splitting from her husband after 11 years of marriage on Friday.

“After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce,” the singer and reality star said in a statement to PEOPLE. “This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect.”

Article continues after advertisement

Burruss continued, “I’m stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth. I’m grateful to everyone who supported us throughout the years, and I ask for privacy, grace, and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family.”

Entertainment Weekly has reached out to representatives for Burruss and Tucker for comment.

Burruss met Tucker while he was working as a line producer on season 4 of RHOA in 2011. They got engaged in 2013 and married in 2014. The couple share two children.

In addition to starring on RHOA together, Burruss and Tucker co-starred on the Bravo spinoffs Kandi’s Wedding, Kandi’s Ski Trip, and Kandi & the Gang. The couple also produced a number of Broadway plays together, including The Wiz, The Piano Lesson (which starred Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington and received a Tony nomination for Best Revival of a Play), and this year’s production of Othello (which starred Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal).

The R&B singer, a member of the group Xscape who also co-wrote massive songs like TLC’s “No Scrubs” and Destiny’s Child’s “Bills Bills Bills” before becoming a reality star, recently thanked her husband in a speech while accepting the Wifetime Achievement Award at BravoCon.

“To Todd, thank you for surviving the blogs, the shade, the rumors, the lies, the truth, the almost fights, the actual fights, the reunions,” Burruss said in her speech on Nov. 14, reported PEOPLE. “You earned this award too.”

Burruss departed RHOA in 2024 after 14 years on the show. She then appeared on season 7 of Showtime’s The Chi and will soon join the cast of & Juliet on Broadway.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.