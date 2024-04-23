Johnson once dreamed of being a country music star

[Source: 1News]

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson used to dream of becoming a country music singer.

The 51-year-old Hollywood star has carved out solid careers as an actor, businessman, and WWE legend but remembered that his late father.

Rocky Johnson — who was a professional wrestler himself but died in 2020 at the age of 75 — introduced him to the Southern genre.

He told Entertainment Tonight: “By the time I was eight years old, I could sing every Hank Jr. song, a lot of Hank Sr. songs, Merle [Haggard] songs, Johnny Paycheck.

The Black Adam star has now appeared in the music video for country crooner Chris Janson’s latest track Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get and is hoping that the pair of them can team up once again for a show at the Grand Ole Opry in Tennessee as a tribute to his father.

He added: “If there’s a moment where we’re on stage at the Opry, it’s just [going to be] so much more than a song. It’s a brotherhood, it [represents] a father-son relationship, [too].

“I’m just gonna call it here. When we make our Opry debut together, we will just call it A Night For Rocky.