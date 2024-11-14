Entertainment

John Krasinski named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'

Reuters

November 14, 2024 10:43 am

[Source: Reuters]

Actor and director John Krasinski was named People magazine’s “sexiest man alive”, opens new tab for 2024 on Wednesday, taking over the mantle from “Grey’s Anatomy” actor Patrick Dempsey.

Krasinski, 45, said that out of all of the opportunities he’s had as an actor, being a real-life family man is most rewarding.

He prefers being a husband and father who happily lives in Brooklyn with his wife of 14 years, actress Emily Blunt, 41, and their daughters Hazel, 10, and Violet, 8.

Blunt joked that she plans to wallpaper their house with the cover of Krasinski if he received the title.

However, he noted that the new title will change things very little around the house.

