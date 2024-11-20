Hutchins’ mom criticizes Baldwin

[Source: ENews]

Late Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ Mom Olga Solovey said Alec Baldwin “continues to increase my pain with his refusal to apologize” for the fatal 2021 shooting on the set of the Western movie.

Alec Baldwin is facing backlash from Halyna Hutchins’ family three years after the cinematographer was fatally shot on the set of Rust.

Hutchins’ mom Olga Solovey said she won’t attend the upcoming EnergaCAMERIMAGE Film Festival premiere of the Western film on the basis that Baldwin “continues to increase my pain with his refusal to apologize to me and his refusal to take responsibility for her death.”

Meanwhile, her lawyer Gloria Allred said in a separate statement to E! that Baldwin—who is both the star and a producer of Rust—has “disrespected” the Hutchins family by moving forward with the premiere.

The attorney added that Solovey, Hutchins’ dad Anatolii Androsovych and sister Svetlana Zemko—who are all currently suing the 66-year-old for negligence—does “not agree with this plan to exploit Halyna’s death.”

E! News has reached out to Baldwin’s rep for comment but hasn’t heard back.

Hutchins died in October 2021 at age 42 after being struck by a live round that discharged from a prop gun in Baldwin’s hand.

Baldwin was first charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to Hutchins’ fatal shooting in January 2023. His charges were dropped two months later, after his attorneys argued that prosecutors committed “a basic legal error” by charging Baldwin under a version of a firearm-enhancement statute that did not exist at the time of the shooting.

A second manslaughter case against Baldwin, brought forth in January 2024, was dismissed in July amid a televised trial, during which actor’s legal team accused the prosecution of hiding evidence.

Throughout the yearslong legal saga, Baldwin maintained his innocence and denied pulling the trigger of the gun.

In February 2022, Baldwin faced a wrongful death civil suit from Hutchins’ husband Matthew Hutchins. The lawsuit was settled later that year, with the widower calling the shooting a “terrible accident” and agreeing to serve as an executive producer on Rust.

Bianca Cline joined the crew as the new cinematographer when the movie resumed filming in 2023.