Entertainment

How Kakao won a takeover battle against HYBE for K-pop pioneer SM Entertainment

Reuters

March 13, 2023 10:37 am

K-pop boy group NCT Dream performs during concert "SMTOWN LIVE 2022" in Suwon, South Korea, August 20, 2022. [Source: Reuters]

South Korean K-pop pioneer SM Entertainment Co Ltd (041510.KQ) is poised to fall under the grip of social media giant Kakao Corp (035720.KS) after HYBE Co Ltd (352820.KS), the agency representing boy band BTS, dropped a bid to take control.

SM, founded in 1995 by South Korean folk song singer Lee Soo-man with just 50 million won ($37,600) of capital, was the K-pop industry’s trailblazer, preceding two rival agencies – JYP Entertainment (035900.KQ) and YG Entertainment (122870.KQ) – that sprang up in later years.

For more than two decades, the K-pop industry was dominated by the trio until BTS rose to global fame in recent years, making its agency HYBE the largest music label in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

SM, branded with Lee’s initials, is credited with setting the groundwork for K-pop’s global success, including the first breakthrough in 2002 when SM artist BoA topped Japan’s music charts.

After BoA’s achievement in Japan, other South Korean pop groups began overseas activities in earnest, starting in Asia and later expanding to the U.S. and Western Europe.

SM is home to popular K-pop groups such as Girls’ Generation, H.O.T., EXO, Red Velvet, Super Junior, SHINee, NCT Dream and Aespa.

It is the second-largest entertainment group in South Korea by market value at $2.8 billion, trailing HYBE, which is worth $5.5 billion.

Larger-than-life Lee, 70, considered the “godfather” of K-pop, has not assumed any official title at SM for years.

He instead exerted his influence through a private company that he set up to help the industry’s global expansion and offer management and training services.

Activist fund Align Partners, which owns about 1% of SM, last year began demanding its management team, led by Lee’s nephew and protege Lee Sung-soo, cut business ties with the founder, citing governance issues and high fees paid to Lee’s private company.

Frictions between SM and Lee came to the fore last month when his nephew called the founder “Emperor of SM Empire” in a YouTube video and criticised him for demanding unfavourable revenue-sharing deals and undermining SM’s governance.

The nephew, 43, a 17-year-veteran of SM, said he had informed Lee on Jan. 17 that from now on he would make decisions as CEO rather than serving as a “rubber stamp”.

In response, Lee said he was “hurt” by his nephew’s words.

In a bid to weaken the founder’s influence, SM’s management announced a $173 million share sale deal with Kakao last month that would make the tech group the second-biggest shareholder after Lee, who remained the largest with an 18% stake.

Lee filed an injunction request to block the deal that was approved by a court, and sold a 15% stake in SM to rival agency HYBE, setting up a takeover battle.

HYBE launched a public tender offer to buy an additional 25% stake, but got little shareholder support.

Kakao, which owns around 5% of SM, upped the ante this month, launching a tender offer at a higher price to acquire up to 35% for 1.25 trillion won ($946.80 million).

HYBE said on Sunday its decision to halt the takeover bid came after the stock market had been showing “signs of overheating due to competition.”

SM is perceived as a rare quality asset up for grabs because of the management dispute and Lee’s decision to relinquish his stake.

Kakao, the most popular social media platform in South Korea, is expanding aggressively into the entertainment industry where it already owns a smaller K-pop agency, Starship Entertainment.

In January, Kakao Entertainment announced a 1.2 trillion won ($966.27 million) investment from Singapore’s GIC and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, giving it more firepower for the SM bid.

Control of SM would bolster Kakao Entertainment’s plans for an initial public offering, analysts said.

23-year-old to appear in court for alleged robbery

Fifth UN conference ends on a good note

Australian Federal Police offers support to expand transnational crime unit

Community celebrates completion of access road upgrade

VSPO training to help address issues in veterinary sector

Economist urges government to focus on economic diversification

Tourism development in the North: Gavoka

TSLS to offer post-graduation care

Ministry focuses on diversification

Investment needed to fix water supply issues

Budget constraints limit pre-disaster investment: Ditoka

Raphinha strikes again to give Barca win at Athletic

Raducanu says luck cuts both ways after advancing at Indian Wells

Scheffler romps to Players Championship win, reclaims top ranking

How Kakao won a takeover battle against HYBE for K-pop pioneer SM Entertainment

Man sues three women for helping his ex-wife obtain abortion pills

North Korea launches missiles from submarine as U.S.-South Korean drills begin

Stars walk champagne carpet as blockbuster films compete for Oscars

Cartoonist who appeared on Countdown and Countryfile dies aged 89

Meta to end news access for Canadians if Online News Act becomes law

India government opposes recognising same-sex marriage

Eight dead after two migrant boats capsize near San Diego

Champagne carpet and crisis team ready for Oscars celebration

Saudi Arabia launches new national airline

Scrum focus for Drua

Seeded teams to be tested at Marist 7s

One down for Cricket Fiji sides

League leaders Arsenal cruise to 3-0 win over Fulham

Ireland stay on course for Grand Slam after Scotland win

New VRI room for Ba Police Station

Bengaluru FC edge Mumbai City FC in penalty shootout thriller to qualify for the final

Mehidy shines as Bangladesh get shock T20 series win over world champions England

Kohli ends hundred drought, India in charge v Australia

Ravalawa scores as Dragons prove too good for Titans

Saifiti sent off as Knights beat Wests Tigers

Ukraine, Russia say hundreds of enemy troops killed in battle for Bakhmut

More on Oscars 2023

Navua holds Rewa, Nadroga secures first win

Radrodro directs investigations

Parthenon Marbles return possible without ownership accord, campaigners say

PM committed to addressing challenges faced by Yasawa villagers

Kikau and Sivo cited for dangerous contact

Concerns raised regarding Nasinu Sangam Primary School project

Nthenya Mwendwa: How the Oscars changed the life of a Kenyan designer

From Oscars waitress to awards nominee

WAF invites discussion ahead of summit

Education Minister accused of unconstitutional appointments

Suva registers first win in DFPL

Loreen wins Melodifestivalen as Liverpool contest line-up is completed

More than 1,300 migrants brought ashore in Italy after multiple rescues

Five migrants die as boat sinks in the Aegean, Turkish coastguard says

Drua moves up the ladder

Police issue warning as road deaths rise sharply

Tom Hanks is the best of the worst at the 2023 Razzies for 'Elvis' role

Gatland believes they deserve their win

California copes with heavy rain, flooding in latest 'atmospheric river' storm

Improved road access brings relief to settlement

Manchester City maintains pressure on leaders Arsenal

Challenges faced by farmers highlighted

Naupoto hits back at Tikoduadua

Mass protests against Israeli judicial overhaul enter 10th week

Raducanu says luck cuts both ways after advancing at Indian Wells

Googly eyes and hot dog hands: Off-kilter 'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar race

Russian Orthodox head appeals against eviction of church from Kyiv

German union calls for strikes on Monday at Berlin, Hamburg airports

Both Fiji cricket teams win respective games

Mutiny at the BBC: Lineker row causes mounting crisis

Police probe student's death

WAF strives to meet water demands

Farmers raise issues with sugar minister

Hundreds turn up for Holi celebrations

Ruthless France give England record Twickenham mauling

Liverpool stunned by Bournemouth, Tottenham back on track

Italy coach unhappy with match officials in Wales loss

Russian shelling kills Kherson residents, Zelenskiy denounces 'terrorist attacks'

Moana Pasifika let it slip despite late two-man advantage

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ studio A24 captures Oscar spotlight

Kikau helps Bulldogs beat Storm in stunning upset victory

Brumbies beat Reds, continue Super Rugby undefeated run

Historical win for Drua at home

PM impressed with Drua win

Aussie champ pulls out of Fiji fight

Claudius reigns in Marist inter-house

Blues hold off Hurricanes to win

Dolphins go back-to-back

Dutch farmers and climate activists protest over government policies

TSLS to review priority areas of study

Hollywood playing catch-up with its Asian moment

FDB women entrepreneurs' loan repayment rates perform well

10-man Nadi shocks Labasa, Ba holds Lautoka

Paulo double helps Roosters edge past Warriors

Women urged to be agents of change

Heavy rain in Australia triggers flood evacuations in Queensland

Avatar: The Way of Water's Oscar-nominated visual effects

Tikoduadua denies Naupoto's claims

Call for public submissions on National Budget

German gunman kills six, unborn child, at Jehovah's Witness hall: police

Every game is a final for Drua

Hunt for hit-and-run vehicle

Fiji FA considering HR department

Integrated solutions to address flooding in Nadi

Stage set for Non-Stop Holi Masti celebration

Oscar Wilde Awards: Irish stars take to the green carpet in LA

Barcelona face corruption charges over payments to former referees' official

The Last of Us: What to expect from series two

Cyclone in Peru causes major flooding, at least six dead

Males top school dropout list

Ratu Epenisa willing to host GCC meet

Versace reaches for new heights with starry LA rooftop show

NFA to investigate Lami fire

Fun activities planned for the FBC Holi celebration

It will be 15 against 16 says Crusaders skipper

OVF President believes in Fiji

Furious Ronaldo storms off pitch after Al-Nassr defeat

Double for Sivo in Eels loss

PSG's Neymar undergoes ankle surgery

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded

Several dead in shooting at Jehovah's Witness church in Germany

Drua needs to muscle up:Tuqiri

Former PM to fight for his reputation

Fijian workers advised to give prior notice before leaving for Australia

China's Xi secures precedent-breaking third term as president

Naupoto accuses Tikoduadua of undermining police force's morale

Ratu Epenisa officially installed

SME awards and website to support entrepreneurship

One game at a time for Suva Blues

Libianca: The true story behind the star's 'more alcohol' song, People

Nine pending investigations against former PM and Qiliho

Robert Blake, actor who was once tried for murder, dies at 89

BSP and Australian business volunteers partner to empower MSME

Basic Industries Limited invests in equipment to boost production

FRU Board elects Tawake as Executive Chairman

Bail granted to Bainimarama, Qiliho

Bainimarama, Qiliho case stood down again

Tuiloa’s contract expires:Tawake

Ratu Epenisa credits father for patience

Drua banks on fans

Duo elects Magistrate Court trial

Fire breaks out in Lami

Koroisau to start

TSLS gets more institution requests

Court to hear bail argument, matter stood down

Bau Island comes to a standstill

Bainimarama and Qiliho plead not guilty

KMPG signs deal with Acton

Banks on track to phase out cheques

Russia kills civilians in first huge missile wave for weeks

Hamas gunman wounds three in Tel Aviv attack before police kill him

Charges filed, opposition MPs show support

Venice Biennale to honour British musician Brian Eno

No intimidation says Nasilasila

Bainimarama and Qiliho to front court for abuse of office

Blackhawks pushes on despite struggles

992 rape perpetrators known to victims

Casualty Ward: Cleary set for scans; Stone out for three

Emolument committee to review MPs salaries and benefits

Malaysia's ex-PM Muhyiddin to face multiple graft charges

Prasad labels Chaudhry’s claims as "jumping the gun”

Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan play out intense draw in the first leg of semi-final

Georgian ruling party withdraws 'foreign agents' bill but faces more protests

India's February fuel demand hits at least 24 year high

Biden's $6.8 trillion budget challenges Republicans, raises taxes on rich

Two Indonesian match officials jailed over deadly soccer stampede

Panthers hold off fast finishing Rabbitohs

Bainimarama and Qiliho in custody

Satish Kaushik passes away

DPP sanctions charges against Bainimarama and Qiliho

Drua debut for ‘The Sledgehammer’

Bainimarama, Qiliho back at CID

Georgian police use water, tear gas in move to break up second day of protests

Rakiraki Bus Terminal project to commence this year

Reece, Bower and Fihaki start for Crusaders

Farmers praised for effort

PwC hit with $8.9 million penalty for 'serious breaches' on Babcock audits

US senators seek details on airplane 5G retrofit plans ahead of deadline

Women undertake floriculture project

WWE in talks to legalize betting on scripted match results

Holi event to bring people together

FLP concerned with increasing tax warning

Gumraah teaser unveiled

Tens of thousands march in Greece in angry train crash protest

TikTok unveils new European data security regime

Inclusivity in STEM is crucial says Tabuya

Third cane payment this month

French pension strikes to continue Thursday, disrupting fuel supply and air travel

Nick Jonas to feature on KING’s song ‘Maan Meri Jaan'

Churchill Park Super Rugby ready

Two-fold increase in domestic violence cases: FWCC

Millions owed by TSLS students

Four changes to Brumbies starting line-up

Man found dead in Nadera

Court ruling challenges police’s policy on extramarital affairs

Turuva on the wing, Milne’s suspension served

Akshay Kumar to shoot for Khel Khel Mein in April

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet: royal titles for Prince Harry's kids

Australia expected to buy up to 5 Virginia class submarines as part of AUKUS

Biden budget aims to cut deficit by nearly $3 trillion

Mayanavanua to join Matavesi at Saints

Afghan broadcaster airs rare all-female panel to discuss rights on Women's Day

President pardons three inmates