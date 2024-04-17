Hannah Waddingham rebukes photographer over ‘show’ leg request

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

“Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham rebuked a photographer who allegedly asked her to “show” her leg on the red carpet at the Olivier Awards in London, and the moment went viral on social media.

Fans captured the moment when Waddingham, who was hosting the ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, stopped posing for pictures and confronted the photographer.

“Oh my god, you’d never say that to a man, my friend,” she said.

She said she would move away if they repeated the request, adding: “Don’t say ‘show me your leg.’”

Some of the people watching could be heard cheering as Waddingham walked off, shaking her head before turning back to say, “Have some manners.”

Waddingham was hosting the Olivier Awards, the UK’s most prestigious theater awards, for a second consecutive year and opened the ceremony with a performance of “Anything Goes,” showcasing her own West End background.

With her powerhouse vocals and easy charisma, Waddingham has become an increasingly popular host for such events, particularly after wowing audiences as one of the hosts of last year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

She has picked up several Olivier nominations throughout her career, and has won an Emmy award for her role in “Ted Lasso.”

This year, “Succession” star Sarah Snook picked up the best actress award for “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” a one-woman play based on Oscar Wilde’s classic novel, while singer Nicole Scherzinger picked up the best actress in a musical award for her portrayal of Norma Desmond in “Sunset Boulevard.”

Scherzinger’s win was one of seven for “Sunset Boulevard,” which became the joint most-awarded musical at the ceremony, equaling the record held by “Matilda,” “Hamilton” and “Cabaret” in a single night.