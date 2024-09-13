Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly Ramsay engaged to Olympic Gold Medalist Adam Peaty

[Source: ENews]

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty are jumping into the deep end of a new chapter together.

The 24-year-old daughter of Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay shared she’s engaged to the Olympic gold medalist.

“I am marrying my best friend,” she wrote in a Sept. 12 Instagram post featuring photos of her gorgeous gold ring.

“I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now. I still remember how big my smile was the morning I got home from my first date with you.”

Holly went on to add a sweet shoutout to Adam’s 4-year-old son George, noting, “Thank you for letting the little girl inside of me feel loved, seen and happier than ever. I love you & I cannot wait to be your wife. I promise to always be there with you and George, I’m so grateful to be in his life and I cannot wait for more.”

And she isn’t the only one excited over her future, as Holly’s dad Gordon also shared his warm wishes for the couple.

“Congratulations to this gorgeous girl @hollyramsayy….so happy for you and @adam_peaty !” he captioned a series of photos including him and his daughter.

“Hols, watching you become the woman you are today with your kindness and your love is absolutely infectious…Adam is a very lucky man! Welcome to the family, One down, two to go.”

As for Adam, the 29-year-old is also just as thrilled be part of the Ramsay family forever.

“I can’t believe you’re going to be my wife,” he shared in his own social media post of the engagement.

“I’m truly the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring and beautiful woman by my side. You fill my heart to the brim and give my soul peace.”

The British swimmer, who won gold at the 2016 Summer Olympics, added, “You have been with me when I’ve been at my lowest and helped me understand myself to navigate my own darkness. You have also celebrated the highs which have been so many, as for the first time in my life, I’m happy with the man I’ve become.”

“Your family have always treated me so generously with their time, emotion and trust,” he continued.

“I can’t wait to be joined with them too. I’ve always believed that when two people are engaged and later married that we are no longer two people but we join as one and it’s the biggest privilege to share that with you.”

Keep reading to see who else got engaged this year.

Jennifer Meyer & Geoffrey Ogunlesi

The jewelry designer, who was previously married to Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, shared the exciting news about her and Geoffrey Ogunlesi on Instagram, simply writing, “YES!!!” with a photo of the ring.

Stella Banderas & Alex Gruszynski

The only child of Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith shared her exciting news in August, writing on Instagram, “I get to hang out with my favorite person on earth forever!!!!!!!!”

Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey

After two years together, the Flight Attendant actress and Ozark actor confirmed their engagement in August, with Kaley showing off her ring in an Instagram Story, noting the pair had “an amazing weekend.”

Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky

The singer confirmed their engagement in a conversation with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in July, calling Michael her “fiancé.”

The politician later posted a video of the moment on his TikTok.

Marisa Abela & Jamie Bogyo

The Back to Black star got engaged to the West End actor after four years of dating. Marisa commented on Jamie’s July 7 Instagram announcement with a pink heart emoji, “A weeping mess.”

Gabriette Bechtel & Matty Healy

The 1975 frontman and model announced their engagement on June 12, nine months after they went public with their relationship.

Mackenzie McKee & Khesanio Hall

The Teen Mom OG star got engaged to the Jamaican soccer player after almost two years of dating. “I cannot believe I get to marry the most amazing human on earth!” she wrote on Instagram May 29. “My best friend. I love you so much.”

Phoebe Dynevor & Cameron Fuller

E! News confirmed on May 7 the Bridgerton actress is set to tie the knot with the producer after she was seen wearing a diamond ring on that finger at the 2024 Met Gala.

Brooke Hyland & Brian Thalman

The Dance Moms alum said yes when the account manager popped the question with a 3.25-carat elongated cushion cut diamond ring from Brilliant Earth.

“Learned that he’s almost as tall as me on one knee,” Brooke joked of the proposal on Instagram May 6.

“Here’s to today, tomorrow, & forever after that.”

Aesha Scott & Scott Dobson

The Below Deck Mediterranean star’s boyfriend popped the question in May after four years of dating.

Cody Ford & Tianna Robillard

The Cincinnati Bengals player proposed to his girlfriend of two years, TikToker Tianna Robillard, in April 2024 candlelit affair. As he wrote on Instagram, “Best night of my life.”

Kid Cudi & Lola Abecassis Sartore

The “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper announced his engagement to the menswear designer on social media after making their red carpet debut at the London Knuckles premiere.

“This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all,” the rapper, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, wrote on Instagram April 17.

“Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola. Happy Cud in full effect.”

Chris Conran & Alana Milne

The Bachelor in Paradise couple got engaged during a trip to Bali.

Posting pictures of himself getting down on one knee surrounded by flowers, candles and a waterfront view, Chris wrote on Instagram March 24, “My dream girl said yes to forever.”

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola & Justin May

The Jersey Shore star said yes to forever with justin in March, calling it, “The easiest question I’ve ever answered.”

Ed Westwick & Amy Jackson

The Gossip Girl alum got down on one knee during the couple’s ski trip to Switzerland.

Ioan Gruffudd & Bianca Wallace

“The most precious thing happened…,” the Fantastic Four actor and his fianceé wrote in a joint Instagram on Jan. 20.

Brielle Biermann & Billy Seidl

The Don’t Be Tardy alum said yes to the minor league baseball player in February.

Ashley Brewster & Mark Bauch

“The greatest human I’ve ever met wants to marry me!!” the Bold and the Beautiful actress wrote of the producer on Jan. 14.

“We’re engaged!!! I love you beyond measure @mark_bauch.”

Brayden Bowers & Christina Mandrell

The Bachelor in Paradise couple kicked off The Golden Bachelor wedding in January with a proposal.