First Aboriginal author wins prize

[Source: ABC News]

Waanyi author Alexis Wright has won the $60,000 Melbourne Prize for Literature, awarded to a Victorian writer who has made an “outstanding contribution to Australian literature and to cultural and intellectual life”.

She is the first Aboriginal author to win the triennial award, which has been running since 2004 and is for writers working in any genre, including poetry, drama, fiction and non-fiction. Past winners include Helen Garner and Christos Tsiolkas.

The win caps off a banner year for 73-year-old Wright, who also won the Stella Prize and the Miles Franklin Literary Award, both worth $60,000, for her latest novel, Praiseworthy.

Article continues after advertisement

The 730-page epic also won the UK’s longest-running literary award, the James Tait Black Prize for Fiction, worth 10,000 British pounds ($19,000) and, last year, won the $15,000 Fiction Book Award at the Queensland Literary Awards.

This latest win puts Wright’s prize winnings for 2024 at almost $200,000 before tax, largely off the critical success of Praiseworthy.

Set in the fictional small town of the same name in northern Australia, which is shrouded by a haze cloud, the novel follows Cause Man Steel, his wife Dance and their children, Aboriginal Sovereignty and Tommyhawk.

Cause Man Steel, a “culture dreamer”, hatches a plan to use donkeys to solve both the climate crisis and the economic dependency of Aboriginal peoples.

It was described by ABC Arts book critic Declan Fry as “a realist’s view of colonisation … told in language that is roiling and choral and haranguing and acrobatic”.

The Melbourne Prize for Literature celebrates Wright’s whole body of work. This includes the novel that first won her the Miles Franklin in 2007, Carpentaria, and Tracker, her “collective memoir” of Arrernte activist Tracker Tilmouth, which won the Stella in 2018.

Award-winning poet Evelyn Araluen judged the prize, alongside Tsiolkas and Monthly editor Michael Williams.