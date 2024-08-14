Exhibitors angry over Stree 2, Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein’s three-way clash

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Less than 48 hours are left for the release of Stree 2, Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein and the bookings still haven’t opened in the single-screen theatres.

The trade and exhibition sector is not surprising as this happens all the time during clashes but the scenario this time is novel. For starters, instead of two, three big films are going to clash at the box office.

Secondly, excitement for Stree 2 is tremendous with hardly any enquiries for the rest of the two.

Article continues after advertisement

At present, many single-screen theatres have only started the booking for the paid previews of Stree 2 which will be held on August 14.

Mumbai’s iconic cinema complex Gaiety-Galaxy opened bookings for Stree 2 in Gaiety and Vedaa in Galaxy. But on August 12, Stree 2 bookings were suspended, raising eyebrows though bookings resumed on August 13 afternoon.

Despite repeated attempts, Gaiety-Galaxy executive director Manoj Desai was unavailable for comment.