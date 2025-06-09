DiCaprio film leads Golden Globe nominations with nine nods

source: BBC / Website

Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest film One Battle After Another is leading the charge into Hollywood’s award season, after receiving nine nominations for this year’s Golden Globes on Monday.

The movie, about the kidnap of a former revolutionary’s daughter, is nominated for best musical/comedy film – while DiCaprio and his co-stars Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor, Benicio Del Toro and Chase Infiniti are all up for acting awards.

Multi-language family drama Sentimental Value is close behind with eight nods, while the other acting nominees include Dwayne Johnson, Timothee Chalamet and Wicked: For Good’s Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

But the Wicked sequel missed out on a best film nomination, despite its box office success.

