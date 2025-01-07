Complete list of winners at 82nd Golden Globe awards

[Source: Reuters]

The following is the full list of winners for film and television at the 82nd Golden Globe awards on Monday.

FILM

BEST DRAMA

“The Brutalist”

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

“Emilia Pérez”

BEST MALE ACTOR, DRAMA

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

BEST FEMALE ACTOR, DRAMA

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

BEST MALE ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man”

BEST FEMALE ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

BEST MALE SUPPORTING ACTOR

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

BEST FEMALE SUPPORTING ACTOR

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

BEST DIRECTOR

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Flow”

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM

“Emilia Pérez”

BEST SCREENPLAY

Peter Straughan, “Conclave”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Challengers”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“El Mal,” “Emilia Pérez”

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT