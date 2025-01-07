Complete list of winners at 82nd Golden Globe awards

[Source: Reuters]
The following is the full list of winners for film and television at the 82nd Golden Globe awards on Monday.
FILM
BEST DRAMA
“The Brutalist”
BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL
“Emilia Pérez”
BEST MALE ACTOR, DRAMA
Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”
BEST FEMALE ACTOR, DRAMA
Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”
BEST MALE ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man”
BEST FEMALE ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Demi Moore, “The Substance”
BEST MALE SUPPORTING ACTOR
Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”
BEST FEMALE SUPPORTING ACTOR
Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”
BEST DIRECTOR
Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”
BEST ANIMATED FILM
“Flow”
BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM
“Emilia Pérez”
BEST SCREENPLAY
Peter Straughan, “Conclave”
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Challengers”
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“El Mal,” “Emilia Pérez”
CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT