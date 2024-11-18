Charli XCX revives "Domingo"

[Source: ENews]

On the Nov. 16 episode, the singer appeared in a sequel to the viral skit Ariana Grande took part in when she hosted the show in October.

In the new version, Charli and SNL cast members Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim and Sarah Sherman play a group of friends who perform a song about their babymoon trip with their married pregnant friend Kelsey, played by Chloe Fineman, at her baby shower and sing about her steamy encounter with a man named Domingo, with Marcello Hernández reprising his role as the male hottie.

Ultimately, the identity of the father of Kelsey’s baby is called into question.

In another sketch, Charli played a “chuckle effer,” or comedy groupie, who defends hooking up with a performer from Shrek: The Musical.

The singer was also the episode’s musical guest. She performed her songs “Sympathy is a Knife” and “360.”