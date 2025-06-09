Cassette tapes are making a comeback

source: abc / website

The cassette format had its heyday during the mid-1980s, when tens of millions were sold each year.

However, the arrival of the compact disc (CDs) in the 1990s, and digital formats and streaming in the 2000s, consigned cassettes to museums, second-hand shops and landfill. The format was well and truly dead until the past decade, when it started to re-enter the mainstream.

According to the British Phonographic Industry, in 2022, cassette sales in the United Kingdom reached their highest level since 2003. We are seeing a similar trend in the United States, where cassette sales were up 204.7 per cent in the first quarter of this year (a total of 63,288 units).

