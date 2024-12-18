‘Bluey: The Movie’ is coming

The news many fans of a certain blue dog have been waiting for has arrived.

A movie based on the popular children’s animated series “Bluey” is headed to theaters. An announcement was made Tuesday on social media with BBC Studios, Disney, Disney+ and ABC tagged.

The series creator, Joe Brumm, posted a letter on the show’s site, writing that he had news “some good, some difficulty.”

Article continues after advertisement

Vocal talent from series, including Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack, will be a part of the movie, along with music created by “Bluey” composer Joff Bush.

The project is scheduled to be released in theaters in 2027 and will air on ABC iview and ABC Kids in Australia after the theatrical release.