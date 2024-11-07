Beyoncé pays perfect homage to Pamela Anderson with ‘Beywatch’

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Call the lifeguards at Malibu Beach because Beyoncé has arrived for her “Beywatch.”

Beyoncé on Tuesday gifted her followers with a little bit of an early election day palette cleanser by posting images of herself paying homage to Pamela Anderson’s style in what appears to have been her Halloween costume.

Or, rather, her “Beylloween” costume, as she wrote in the caption.

The Grammy-winner dressed up in several different recognizable looks that Anderson has sported through the years.

Donning a platinum blonde wig, the singer is seen wearing an all-black look from the 1996 classic “Barb Wire,” in which Anderson stars and, of course, the outfit that Anderson wore to the 1999 MTV VMAs with the oversized furry pink hat.

And because there’s no shortage of wordplay opportunities with Beyoncé, she also wore the iconic red “Baywatch” bathing suit that instead read “Beywatch” in yellow lettering across the bust, nodding to the show in which Anderson starred from 1992 to 1997.

One of the posts included a video of Beyoncé in each look dancing and singing to “Bodyguard,” a song from her latest album “Cowboy Carter.”

Beyoncé also subtly nodded to election day and encouraged her followers to cast their ballots by holding a flag in one of the shots that says “vote!”

The tribute was Anderson-approved.

“Don’t call me bey…” she wrote on her Instagram Stories across a photo of Beyoncé channeling her “Barb Wire” movie character, referencing an iconic line from the film.

The actress and animal rights advocate also showed Beyoncé her appreciation in the comments section on one post, writing, “LOVE.”