Argentine golden retrievers chase world record

Hundreds of golden retrievers packed a Buenos Aires park on Monday as the South American country looks to break the world record for the largest number of the silky golden-haired dogs gathered in a single place.

Dubbed the “Golden Wave”, the gathering began on social media and rapidly snowballed into a mass get-together in the capital’s Bosques de Palermo park.

Golden retrievers of all ages — from excitable puppies playing in the mud to more mature canines roaming in Santa hats and fairy costumes — filled the park as owners sat drinking yerba mate, a typical Argentine drink, and taking pictures.

“We are witnessing something historic,” Fausto Duperre, who created the event, told Reuters.

“A gathering of this size has never been held before, and I believe breaking Vancouver’s record of 1,685 golden retrievers will be historic,” Duperre said.

“And if you look around, we did it — 100%.”

Ten people were present to verify attendance, Duperre said, and final numbers would be released once confirmed.

Duperre said he believed at least 2,000 dogs had gathered on Monday.

“Definitely, at first glance we’ll surpass Vancouver,” he said.

