Another baby on the way for Rebel Wilson and wife

[Photo Credit: AAP News]

Rebel Wilson’s wife Ramona Agruma is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

The Bridesmaids star’s partner took to Instagram on Monday with a reel detailing the joyful news that the pair are growing their family.

Agruma – who has daughter Royce, three, (born via a surrogate) together with Wilson – captioned the post: “The happiest news in our family it will be 4 of us soon! Baby number 2 is on her way.”

Article continues after advertisement

Wilson explained earlier this year that she had to tell her partner they were going to welcome a child early on in their relationship.

Wilson previously described her daughter Royce as “high maintenance”.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.