Alex Murdaugh family’s shocking murders revealed in new Hulu limited series

When the wife and son of prominent South Carolina attorney, Alex Murdaugh, were shot and killed in 2021, the news instantly captivated the public’s attention.

Were they targets in an act of judicial revenge? Was the whole family in danger?

Soon, the story went from tragic and shocking to bizarre as the police investigation closed in on Murdaugh himself as the perpetrator and the family’s deep-rooted influence came to light.

Hulu has dramatized the case in a new limited series, now streaming, called “Murdaugh: Death in the Family.” Jason Clarke stars as Murdaugh alongside Patricia Arquette as his wife, Maggie, and Johnny Berchtold and Will Harrison play sons Paul and Buster.

The series is based on the reporting of local journalist Mandy Matney, who covered the case extensively in a podcast and is an executive producer. Brittany Snow plays Matney in the series.

Murdaugh is now spending the rest of his life in prison for the murders of his wife and son Paul.

He’s also been convicted of financial crimes.

