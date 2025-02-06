USAID staff to be put on leave

[Source: BBC NEWS]

Thousands of employees at the US Agency for International Development (USAID) will be placed on leave from Friday night, the agency says.

A USAID statement said the order would affect all “direct-hire personnel” except those on “mission-critical functions, core leadership and specially designated programs“.

It’s unclear exactly which jobs are affected. The statement, posted on the agency’s website, said employees would be notified by Thursday afternoon.

The Trump administration has said USAID is wasting money and needs to align with its policy priorities. Agency staff, backed by Democratic lawmakers, have protested the cuts, saying they will put lives in danger and hamper national security.

President Donald Trump’s earlier decision to freeze foreign assistance has upended the global aid system, with effects already felt in multiple countries.

In a statement on its website on Tuesday, USAID said it would work with the US Department of State to arrange and pay for return travel for personnel posted outside the US within 30 days.

Those employees who are part of the exceptions will be told by 15:00 EDT (20:00 GMT) on Thursday.

The statement concludes with the message: “Thank you for your service.”