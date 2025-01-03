Tourism drives economic rebound

[Source: Tourism Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji’s economy has demonstrated solid growth with tourism playing a key role in its recovery.

According to the Reserve Bank of Fiji’s 2024 Economic Review, visitor arrivals reached 899,098 by November last year, a 6.2 percent increase from 2023.

This boost was largely driven by major markets such as Australia, New Zealand and the United States, signalling a strong rebound in the tourism sector.

Article continues after advertisement

The tourism growth has had a ripple effect on other parts of the economy, including Fiji’s financial sector, which is also performing well.

The RBF reported an 8.4 percent annual increase in broad money by November, fueled by an 11.4 percent increase in private sector credit.

Lending to businesses and households showed positive growth, with business loans rising by 10.9 percent and household loans by 13.3 percent.

The banking system’s liquidity remains strong at $2.4 billion, supporting low lending rates and providing a solid foundation for economic growth.

In addition, Fiji’s foreign reserves stand at a healthy $3.7 billion, enough to cover six months of imports, contributing to Fiji’s overall economic stability.

These positive indicators suggest that Fiji’s economy is on a steady path towards continued growth with the tourism sector and a strong financial system at the heart of this recovery.