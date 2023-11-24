Tappoo foundation donates $7,500 to boost education in Laselase Village

Turaga-ni-Koro and Heads of Laselase village with Tappoo directors at the donation function to support the education of 5 tertiary students from the village [Source: Supplied]

Tappoo Foundation, the charitable arm of the Tappoo Group of Companies, has donated $7,500 to support five tertiary students of Laselase Village in Sigatoka.

The village is close to where the late Tappoo Kanji first started his small business handcrafting artifacts out of a tiny workshop way back in 1941.

The donation was an initiative that the Foundation undertook to celebrate the legacy of the late Tappoo Kanji, who founded the Tappoo company 82 years ago on August 23, 1941.

“Laselase is more than just a place to us; it is our home and it always has a special place in our hearts,” said Kanti Tappoo, the head of the Tappoo Foundation and Chairman of the Tappoo Group of Companies. “The donation is our way of supporting the village and helping out those who are working hard to achieve their dreams.”

In expressing their sincere gratitude to the Tappoo Foundation, the Laselase Village Turaga-ni-Koro Sakenasa Nainoca said the donation would help their five village students with tuition fees, accommodation and school accessories; “all those little things that often seem like small hurdles but can make a significant difference in our education journey”.

“We promise to follow your family’s example and join hands together to make the future brighter for the generations that will come after us,” he told the Tappoo family members present at the village for the cheque presentation.