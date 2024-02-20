Strengthening collaboration between FRCS and FPCL

[Source: FRCS]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Services has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Fiji Ports Corporation Limited.

This is to establish a framework for collaboration and cooperation in delivering services in Fiji within the vicinity of seaport entry.

Under the MOU, both parties will share information and resources, develop enforcement strategies, and strengthen capacity-building activities to carry out their functions effectively.

Article continues after advertisement

The FRCS will offer training sessions to FPCL officers covering taxation, customs, and border control matters.

FPCL is also committed to sustaining its support for FRCS by fostering partnerships and maintaining business continuity.

FRCS Acting CEO Malakai Naiyaga says that improving cooperation between FRCS and FPCL will boost efficiency in facilitating and controlling the movement of goods across borders.