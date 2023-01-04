SRA works on key projects

[File Photo]

The Suva Retailers Association is working on implementing some of its key projects in the capital city for 2023.

SRA President Jitesh Patel says as cruise ships continue to arrive in the city, they are also working closely with the Suva City Council to install more tourist seats.

He says they are expected to install CCTV cameras on the main streets of Suva in the next two months.

“And another thing as an Association, we are looking forward to working with relevant authorities especially FRA and Suva City Council to improve our footpaths and keep the city cleaner and also attract more tourists to the city.”

Patel also highlights that they are expecting to grow their membership.