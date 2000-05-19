SCGF welcomes new loyalty program partners

[ Source: SugarCane Growers Fund / Facebook ]

The Sugar Cane Growers Fund has partnered with SSUP Farm Machinery and Equipment and Star Bright Energy (Fiji) Pte Ltd for its Loyalty Program, bringing the total number of partners to 20.

Chief Executive Raj Sharma announced that SSUP Farm Machinery and Equipment will offer a 10 percent discount on all products, while Star Bright Energy will provide a seven percent discount on all quoted wholesale products.

The SCGF aims to continue expanding its network of partners, offering growers exclusive benefits and rewards.

Article continues after advertisement

Since its launch, the program has issued cards to 1,656 growers and now includes a diverse range of businesses such as private hospitals, pharmacies, medical labs, hardware and farm machinery dealers, and Vodafone.

Sharma also confirmed that the free Loyalty Card offer has been extended to June 30, 2025.

After this date, SCGF customers will pay a nominal fee of $10, and non-SCGF growers will be charged $20 for a three-year valid card.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.