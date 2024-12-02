Rabuka praises small vendors

[Source: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka / Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka hailed the contribution of small business owners to the economy.

After attending the Prime Minister’s International Business Awards in Nadi over the weekend, Rabuka made a pit stop at Sovi Bay in Vatukarasa, where he purchased goods from roadside vendors.

Rabuka says small roadside vendors are just as important to the nation as any big business.

He says they embody the entrepreneurial spirit of Fiji, creating livelihoods, supporting families, and offering visitors and locals alike a chance to enjoy the best of our land.

The Prime Minister calls on Fijians to remember to celebrate the resilience and dedication of small vendors, who are also the cornerstone of our economy.