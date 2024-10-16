Outsource Fiji to showcase competitive advantages

[Source: Supplied]

Outsource Fiji will once again highlight the key advantages our country has to offer in the sector.

These include a highly skilled workforce, neutral accents, strong cultural affinity with Australia and New Zealand, robust ICT infrastructure, and cost-effective solutions.

It will showcase Fiji at the 6th Annual Future CX Summit in Auckland, New Zealand that will be held on October 23-24.

The event, which attracts top executives and customer experience leaders from across the region, provides a valuable platform for Fiji to demonstrate its competitive outsourcing capabilities to New Zealand businesses.

Outsource Fiji President, Morika Hunter, says Fiji already serves a number of clients in both Australia and New Zealand and continues to see increased demand for our services.

Hunter adds the Future CX Summit allows them to show how the BPO sector can deliver superior CX solutions, all while offering New Zealand businesses a cost-effective and scalable partnership.

She adds that beyond providing opportunities to New Zealand businesses, their goal is to create more employment opportunities for the people of Fiji.

Hunter says this industry helps tackle the issue of migration by offering Fijians a chance to work for international businesses at higher pay rates than the national average, while still remaining in their country.