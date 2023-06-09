Inaugural innovate Conference to be held next week

Virtualflex sales and marketing manager Sam Young

Cyber security breaches have become more common nowadays, says Virtualflex sales and marketing manager Sam Young.

In a bit to create awareness on cyber security, VirtualFlex is hosting the inaugural innovate conference next week, known as innovate 2023.

According to Young, the event focuses on cyber security, today’s trends of digital transformation globally, and the risks that come along with them.

“We have heard of organizations here in Fiji who have had their network and security systems breached or attacked. One of the more popular threats hitting us is ransom ware.”

The event, themed Secured Digital Transformation,” will be hosted at Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort on the 15th and 16th of this month.