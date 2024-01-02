ICT sector to benefit from comprehensive digital strategy

[File Photo]

The government is actively formulating a comprehensive National Digital Strategy aimed at enhancing the speed and efficiency of government processes.

Minister for Communications, Manoa Kamikamica, states that this strategic initiative will serve as the foundation for Fiji’s swift transition into the 21st century.

Kamikamica stresses the pivotal role of the National Digital Strategy in catalyzing rapid advancements, positioning Fiji as a digitally progressive entity.

In addition to process optimization, the Minister also highlights the importance of bolstering training initiatives within the ICT sector.

He adds that this multifaceted approach not only seeks to streamline governmental operations but also prioritizes the development of human capital within the ICT sector.